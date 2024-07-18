Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Hecla Mining?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Hecla Mining (HL) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.02 a share 26 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 13, 2024.

HL has an Earnings ESP figure of +50%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.02 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HL is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is DuPont de Nemours (DD).

Slated to report earnings on August 7, 2024, DuPont de Nemours holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.85 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DuPont de Nemours is $0.85, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.52%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HL and DD could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

