Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Allegheny Technologies?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Allegheny Technologies (ATI) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.60 a share, just 26 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 6, 2024.

ATI has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.5%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58. Allegheny Technologies is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ATI is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Agnico Eagle Mines, which is readying to report earnings on July 31, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.85 a share, and AEM is 20 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines is $0.81, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +5.68%.

ATI and AEM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

