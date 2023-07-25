Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Ferrari?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Ferrari (RACE) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.77 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 2, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.77 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.71 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Ferrari has an Earnings ESP of +3.02%. Investors should also know that RACE is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RACE is one of just a large database of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Oshkosh (OSK).

Oshkosh, which is readying to report earnings on August 1, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.79 a share, and OSK is seven days out from its next earnings report.

For Oshkosh, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 is +10.58%.

RACE and OSK's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

