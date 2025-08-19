Want To Be Rich? Grant Cardone Says You Need To Invest This Much

Think investing 15% of your income is enough to get rich? Grant Cardone, a private equity fund manager and real estate investor, says think again.

Cardone — who recently launched the 10X Wealth Plan, a personalized financial coaching program — shared how much you should actually be investing if you want to build wealth.

Cardone: Why You Should Be Investing 40% of Your Income

Cardone believes that people should dedicate 40% of their income to investments.

“If they figured out how to pay the government 40% [in taxes], they can figure out how to start investing in assets at 40%,” he told GOBankingRates. “The average person in America is paying somewhere between 25% and 40% with state and federal taxes, so say, ‘OK, if I can give the government 40%, I can give myself 40%.'”

This will likely mean cutting down on expenses.

“Invest 40% in assets before any spending,” Cardone said. “Prioritize assets and investments. That makes sense.”

How To Afford Investing 40%

You may need to increase your income to be able to invest 40%. Cardone recommended figuring out your investment goal and then working backwards to determine how much you need to earn to meet that goal.

“If I want to invest $2,000 a month, I need to earn five grand,” he said. “At the end of a year, I’d have $24,000 invested in assets.”

To boost your income, you may consider a side hustle or upping your skills to get a pay raise.

Invest In Income-Producing Real Estate

To get the best return on your investment, Cardone recommended putting that 40% into income-producing real estate, such as rental properties. In addition to earning passive income, you also receive tax benefits that you don’t with other investment assets.

“If I buy stocks, I don’t get any write offs,” Cardone said. “If I buy bitcoin, I don’t get a write off. But if I bought real estate that produced income, I would have a write off. And this is what all the wealthy people do.”

If you can’t afford to buy an investment property, consider looking into fractional shares of a property or REITs.

Consistency Matters More Than the Amount

It may be difficult to set aside 40% of your income every month for investing, but consistency is key to build real wealth.

“Whether you do it with $2,000, $20,000 or $20 million, it’s the same money,” Cardone said. “It’s about prioritizing assets over expenditures.”

