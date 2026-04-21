Want to Be a Millionaire? Buy Wall Street Tested Chainlink (LINK).

Key Points

Chainlink feeds real-world data to blockchains.

It also bridges the gap between financial institutions and blockchain-based systems.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

LINK (CRYPTO: LINK), the native token of the Chainlink decentralized network, was launched via an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, with an early trading price of $0.11. As of this writing, it trades at about $9.30. That massive rally would have turned $10,000 into nearly $1.7 million.

However, LINK still trades far below its record high of $52.99 from May 2021. Let's see why LINK pulled back -- and why it could still generate millionaire-making gains over the long term.

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What is Chainlink?

Chainlink is a decentralized "oracle" network that connects blockchains to real-world data such as weather reports, stock prices, sports scores, and shipping data. Without these oracle networks, developer-oriented blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) would be closed systems that couldn't feed that data to their decentralized apps via smart contracts.

Chainlink's independent node operators fetch and deliver that data to smart contracts, and they're paid in LINK tokens. Those operators can stake (lock up) those earnings as collateral to earn interest-like rewards. But if they intentionally feed false data into Chainlink's network, those holdings can be confiscated and their reputation scores reduced. Node operators with lower reputation scores are less likely to receive new requests.

Chainlink pre-mined LINK's entire supply of one billion tokens before its ICO, so its scarcity can't value it. Instead, it's valued by the growth of its network of independent node operators and the demand for more real-time, real-world data across blockchain platforms.

Why could LINK have more upside potential?

In the past, Chainlink was primarily seen as a support network for niche decentralized apps on Ethereum and other blockchains. But over the past year, Chainlink has partnered with 24 major financial firms -- including UBS, the securities settlement house Euroclear, and the SWIFT network for interbank transfers -- to modernize their aging, fragmented systems.

Those financial institutions are using Chainlink to access secure market data, accelerate interbank transfers, automate transactions, and even tokenize real-world assets. In other words, Chainlink is becoming a trusted data and connectivity layer between traditional finance systems and blockchain networks -- and that expansion could make LINK tokens much more valuable.

LINK's token only has a market cap of $6.8 billion and attracts far less attention than Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP, but it might have more millionaire-making potential than those leading cryptocurrencies. It serves a clear purpose, and it's tethered to the long-term growth of the centralized and decentralized finance markets.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

Before you buy stock in Chainlink, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.