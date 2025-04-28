Want to Avoid the "Magnificent Seven" and Generate Passive Income? This Vanguard ETF May Be for You

The "Magnificent Seven" -- Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- took the market by storm in 2023 and 2024 by contributing a sizable portion of gains in major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

But that momentum has ground to a halt this year. As of the time of this writing, all seven stocks are underperforming the S&P 500 in 2025. The best of the bunch, Microsoft, is down 8.1% year-to-date, while Tesla has tumbled over 35% even when factoring in its post-earnings rebound on Wednesday and Thursday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's why investors looking for low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that don't include the Magnificent Seven may want to take a closer look at the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM).

In defense of the Magnificent Seven

Before diving into the attractive qualities of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, it's worth mentioning that it's a mistake to bail on the Magnificent Seven just because their stock prices are lower this year.

The group boasts numerous competitive advantages and robust balance sheets. And the sell-off has only made their valuations more attractive for long-term investors. Risk-tolerant investors may want to consider top names in the Magnificent Seven, such as Meta Platforms, which has strong free cash flow, an inexpensive valuation, and a clear runway for future growth.

However, there are also compelling reasons not to buy Magnificent Seven stocks. The simplest is that you already have your desired exposure to the group, either by directly investing in individual names or through Magnificent Seven-heavy ETFs.

The Magnificent Seven are so large that they comprise a massive amount of the major indexes. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has 29.9% in the Magnificent Seven, and the Invesco QQQ Trust -- which mirrors the performance of the Nasdaq-100 -- has a staggering 40.5% in the group.

Investors seeking to deploy new capital in a diversified ETF while avoiding the Magnificent Seven may want to consider income and value funds. One fund that is especially appealing right now is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Industry leadership across value-focused sectors

Many of the top holdings in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF are industry-leading companies from non-tech-focused sectors -- like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America for financials; ExxonMobil and Chevron for energy; UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie for healthcare; and Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Walmart for consumer staples. The tech stocks the ETF holds -- like Broadcom, Cisco Systems, and International Business Machines -- pay growing dividends.

This ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.06%, which is slightly higher than the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's 0.03%. However, the subtle difference won't significantly impact most investors, as it amounts to only 30 cents more in annual fees per $1,000 invested.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF targets companies with strong track records of dividend growth. The lack of exposure to the Magnificent Seven makes the fund much more balanced across sectors than the S&P 500.

Sector Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Financials 20.4% 14.6% Healthcare 14.3% 11.2% Technology and Communications 13.3% 38.9% Industrials 13.2% 8.5% Consumer Staples 10.6% 6% Consumer Discretionary 10.2% 10.3% Energy 9.4% 3.7% Utilities 6.6% 2.5% Basic Materials 2% 2% Real Estate 0% 2.3%

By overweighting sectors such as financials, healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, energy, and utilities relative to the S&P 500, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF achieves a 2.9% dividend yield, roughly double the 1.4% yield of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The High Dividend Yield ETF fund also has a lower price-to-earnings ratio at 18.1 compared to 23.9 for the S&P 500 ETF.

A plug-and-play option for all kinds of investors

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is a straightforward and effective way to gain exposure to several top dividend-paying value stocks without incurring high fees. The fund could be a good fit for risk-averse investors, income investors, or even balanced investors who don't want to increase their exposure to companies they already own.

During times of heightened market volatility, it can be useful to have a list of stocks and ETFs to turn to when you're trying to filter out noise and make a calculated decision not based on emotion. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF certainly checks the "value" and "income" boxes, making it a useful tool for folks targeting those objectives.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Cisco Systems, International Business Machines, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.