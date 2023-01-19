Want a New Job in 2023? Do These Things Now to Set Yourself Up for Success

January and February are the most popular hiring months of the year, so now's the perfect time to start searching for a new position if you're unsatisfied with your current job. But if you want to give yourself the best chance of success, you need to do more than just submit your application. Here are four simple steps you can take right now to help yourself stand out from the crowd.

Unless you've changed jobs recently, your resume probably doesn't show all of your achievements from your latest position, so now's the time to update it. Provide concrete examples of how you've helped your employer, and don't be afraid to insert specific numbers where appropriate.

Once you've done that, review the whole resume to make sure all the information there is accurate. Make sure your contact information, in particular, is up to date so any interested employers won't have difficulty reaching out to you.

When you find a job application you're interested in, it's usually best to go over your resume once more and tweak it to fit the position. If you have any skills or experience that are especially relevant to the job, make sure to call them out. And if there are keywords that appear several times in the job description, see if you can work some of these in naturally as well. This will increase the odds that your application actually gets some attention rather than just being tossed aside.

2. Work on your interview skills

Many positions require candidates to come in for one or more rounds of interviews before they actually land the job, so it's important to know how to make a good impression. Consider working with a friend or partner to practice common interview questions and read up on good interview techniques. If you know someone who works for the company you're interested in, ask them about what the interview process is like so you know what to expect.

You may also want to think about what questions you'd like to ask the hiring managers during the interview. Having a few questions ready can show your interest in the position and help you decide whether it's the right fit for you.

3. Finish up any certifications you're working on

Adding certifications or training that are relevant to your field can help your resume stand out from the rest. If you've planned to pursue additional education for your job, now is a great time to get started or to finish up.

Even if the certifications will take you longer than a few months to achieve, they're still a worthwhile investment. You may be able to find an even better position in the future once your training is complete.

4. Reach out to your network

Online job boards can be great resources for finding job openings, but don't underestimate the value of your network. Check with family and friends to see if they know of any companies in your industry that are hiring. You may be able to find something this way that you wouldn't have otherwise known about.

None of these tips will guarantee you a job, but if you have the right skill set for the position, they should at least start you down the right track and hopefully lead to more money in your bank account. But as with any job search, don't expect immediate results. Stick with it and keep checking for new opportunities because you never know what might come up.

