Want $1,000 in Dividends per Year? Invest $6,000 Into Each of These 3 Stocks.

The stocks listed below are high-yielding investments that can help diversify your portfolio.

They have strong fundamentals and can be counted on to generate reliable dividend income.

A couple of them also make for intriguing contrarian investments.

A good way to put your money to work is to invest in some high-yielding dividend stocks. They can generate some extra cash for you that you can reinvest into stocks or simply help with your day-to-day expenses.

Three high-yielding stocks that look like great income investments to add to your portfolio today are United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). By investing $6,000 into each of these stocks, you could be bringing in around $1,000 per year in dividends. Here's why you'll want to consider investing in these stocks today.

United Parcel Service

It's been a tough year for United Parcel Service, better known as just UPS. The logistics giant has seen its value crumble by more than 17% during that time frame. Tariffs and underwhelming economic conditions haven't been great for global trade, which has made investors bearish on UPS' stock.

The company, however, is adapting and it announced 48,000 job cuts last year in an effort to focus on improving its bottom line amid the current headwinds. The good news is that its free cash flow has totaled at least $1.4 billion in three of its past quarters -- sufficient to cover the company's quarterly dividend payments.

UPS is a bit of a contrarian pick, but with a focus on improving margins and cash flow still looking relatively solid, this could be a good dividend stock to buy. At 6.1%, it offers an incredibly high yield that's more than 5 times the S&P 500 average of 1.1%. Investing $6,000 into the stock today could generate approximately $370 in dividend income over the course of a full year.

Enbridge

Canadian-based pipeline company Enbridge has offered a high-yielding payout for years, and it's a key reason investors flock to it. Its yield of 5.8% is slightly below that of UPS, but it's still a fantastic dividend stock to own for the long-term stability and dividend growth. Last month, the company announced it would be raising its quarterly dividend by 3%, which marks the 31st consecutive year that it has boosted its payout.

What makes it a strong buy in the oil and gas sector is it isn't highly vulnerable to changing commodity prices. The company's pipelines help transport oil and gas throughout North America and with long-term contracts, it benefits from plenty of stability and predictability in its earnings. The company is on track to hit its guidance for a 20th consecutive year, highlighting the safety that comes with this investment. Its distributable cash flow (which it uses to evaluate the safety of its dividend), has totaled 9.2 billion Canadian dollars through the first nine months of 2025, up from CA$8.9 billion in the same period last year. That's a great sign that the dividend looks rock-solid.

Investing $6,000 in Enbridge stock would add around another $350 in dividends for your portfolio over a full year.

General Mills

Another high-yielding stock to buy is General Mills, which pays 5.5%. The company has many top food brands in the world, including Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Wheaties. The stock has fallen by 25% over the past 12 month as investors appear concerned that a greater focus on health-conscious foods will hurt General Mills' business.

However, I wouldn't rush to panic as the business is still generating strong, profitable results. And concerns about a significant slowdown may be exaggerated. The company's organic net sales were down just 1% in its most recent quarter (which ended on Nov. 23, 2025). Meanwhile, the stock's payout ratio is 52%, suggesting that the dividend remains incredibly safe.

The stock trades at less than 10 times its trailing earnings and could be a good long-term contrarian pick up for investors. Its margins remain fairly healthy despite tariffs and at an attractive valuation and a high yield, it looks like a dependable income investment to hang on to for the long haul.

Investing $6,000 into this blue chip dividend stock would produce about $330 in annual dividends. That would bring your total expected annual income from these investments to approximately $1,050.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

