Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in AGNC Investment Stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) currently offers a monster dividend yield. The mortgage-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) has a payout approaching 14%. That's more than 10 times higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield.

Here's a look at how much you'd need to invest in the high-yielding mortgage REIT to collect $1,000 of dividend income each year.

AGNC Investment pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annually). At that rate, you'd need to own about 695 shares to generate $1,000 of annual dividend income. With the REIT's stock price around $10.50 apiece, you'd need to invest about $7,300 to reach that desired income level.

Given the REIT's high yield, that's a much lower investment threshold than you'd need with an alternative investment:

Investment Current yield Investment needed to generate $1,000 of annual dividend income REITs 3.9% $25,380 S&P 500 1.2% $80,645

However, there is a caveat when investing in AGNC Investment. It has a higher risk profile. The mortgage REIT invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis. Government agencies protect MBS investments from credit losses, making them very low-risk investments (with low returns). The REIT uses leverage (debt) to increase returns, which also raises its risk profile. Significant changes in the credit markets have forced the REIT to cut its dividend payment several times in the past.

On a positive note, the REIT's current earnings were well above its dividend payment in the second quarter ($0.53 per share versus $0.36 in dividend payments). Further, the company's CEO noted on its second-quarter conference call that the dividend payment aligned well with the portfolio's expected return profile. However, if those two factors fall out of alignment in the future, the REIT might need to cut its payment again.

Given AGNC Investment's higher risk profile, it might not be the best option for those seeking a very durable income stream. However, it does offer investors with a higher risk tolerance the ability to generate a lot of dividend income these days.

Should you invest $1,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AGNC Investment Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,988!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.