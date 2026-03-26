Want $100 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $11,955 Into These 2 High-Octane Income Stocks Yielding an Average of 10.04%!

Key Points

Dividend stocks have run circles around non-payers in the annualized return column over multidecade timelines.

A mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that benefits immensely during rate-easing cycles and prudently uses leverage to its advantage is perfect for those seeking supercharged monthly payouts.

Meanwhile, America's premier retail REIT sports an above-average occupancy rate and is historically cheap relative to its projected cash flow in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than AGNC Investment Corp. ›

There are countless ways to grow your wealth on Wall Street, but few are as successful as buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks. In "The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future," Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks more than doubled the annualized return of non-payers over 51 years (1973-2024): 9.2% annualized vs. 4.31% annualized.

But investors don't have to wait three months to receive a dividend. Some monthly, ultra-high-yield dividend stocks are capable of supplying reliable income. If you want $100 in super-safe monthly payouts, investing $11,955 (split equally) into AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) can make it happen.

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AGNC Investment: 14.78% yield

AGNC Investment is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). REITs avoid normal corporate income tax rates and, in return, dole out most of their earnings as a dividend to their investors. While AGNC's nearly 15% yield might sound too good to be true, it's been able to maintain a double-digit yield for more than 15 years.

Mortgage REITs are interest-sensitive and benefit during rate-easing cycles. When short-term borrowing costs are declining, it allows AGNC to buy higher-yielding mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and expand its net interest margin. With the Federal Reserve in a rate-easing cycle since September 2024, it's provided an ideal moneymaking environment for AGNC.

Something else that's made AGNC Investment a surefire income stock for more than 15 years has been its focus on agency assets. An "agency" security is backed by the federal government in the unlikely event of a default. As of the end of 2025, $94.1 billion of its $94.8 billion investment portfolio was comprised of agency MBSs and to-be-announced securities (also in the agency category).

Although agency assets lower the yield AGNC generates on its MBSs, it allows the company to leverage its investments. This prudent use of leverage is the catalyst behind AGNC's eye-popping yield and continuous monthly payout.

Realty Income: 5.3% yield

The other super-safe ultra-high-yielding dividend stock that can help you generate $100 in monthly income with an initial investment of $11,955 (split equally two ways) is retail REIT Realty Income. Its 5.3% yield averages out to 10.04% when coupled with AGNC Investment.

If you've ever wondered how safe Realty Income's payout is, you should know it holds the registered trademark for "The Monthly Dividend Company®." On March 11, Realty Income announced its 134th dividend increase since going public in 1994.

What makes Realty Income special is its focus on stand-alone, brand-name retailers. A notable percentage of its commercial leases are to well-known grocery chains, convenience stores, drug stores, dollar stores, and automotive service locations -- i.e., businesses that draw customer traffic in any economic climate.

To build on this point, Realty Income's weighted-average lease length is 8.8 years, with a median occupancy rate that's nearly 400 basis points higher than that of S&P 500 REITs. Proper vetting has led to incredibly stable cash flow.

The icing on the cake for Realty Income is that it's historically cheap. Shares can be scooped up by opportunistic income seekers right now for 13.5 times forecast cash flow in 2026, representing a 13% discount to its average multiple to cash flow over the last five years.

Should you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp. right now?

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.