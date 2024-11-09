Want $10 Million in Retirement? 1 Simple ETF to Buy and Hold for Decades.

Most of us would love to have $10 million stashed away when we retire. Yet most of us will never get there. In fact, most of us will get nowhere close. But that doesn't mean attaining a $10 million nest egg is out of the question. You'll have to remain incredibly disciplined, but if you follow the investing tricks below, you'll only need one exchange-traded fund (ETF) to get you to that magic mark.

How to make $10 million by the time you retire

Before we jump into where you should invest your money, it's critical that we cover how you should be investing your money. After all, this is the real secret behind acquiring massive long-term wealth.

Perhaps the greatest trick of all time for building wealth is recurring investments. Instead of spending the next few minutes researching which stocks or ETFs you want to buy, take a moment to activate automated investing in your online brokerage account. The long-term results will be tremendous.

Recurring investments simply mean that your brokerage account is automatically investing a set amount of money per month for you, without you needing to lift a finger. For example, your brokerage account can withdraw $500 from your savings account on the first of each month, investing the proceeds into an ETF that tracks the S&P 500. While choosing good investment vehicles is important, putting more money to work on a regular basis is equally important. This not only ensures regular saving, but also helps you dollar-cost average, locking in attractive entry points for new deposits.

Let's say you start with exactly zero dollars. If you invest $500 automatically per month and earn the long-term market average of roughly 10%, you'll wind up with a $10 million portfolio in less than 53 years. That means a recent high school graduate who employs this investment method will be worth $10 million at age 71. Not bad!

If you want to get to $10 million faster, there are a few things you can do. First, start with more than zero dollars. Second, invest more than $500 per month. Third, earn more than 10% per year. But regardless of which lever you try to play with, automated investments is a must-have for investors looking to reach the $10 million mark.

This leaves only one question: Where should your automated investments be invested?

This ETF can get you across the finish line

If you're ready to start saving, the only ETF you'll ever need is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). That's because over many decades, this ETF has produced average returns of more than 10%. And because it's a Vanguard fund, its expense ratio is just 0.03% -- nearly as low as it gets!

It really is that simple. Establish an automated investment schedule that plows 100% of your money into the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, then watch your wealth compound over time. Can't start with a $500 monthly investment? No problem. As little as $20 per month can get you on the ladder. After all, it's much easier to adjust the amount of your automatic monthly investment than it is to initiate it for the first time.

Getting to the $10 million mark is a long journey. But the nuts and bolts of getting there aren't rocket science. Automate your investment schedule. Then choose low-cost index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF that will keep your portfolio diversified and growing with minimal expenses.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $904,692!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.