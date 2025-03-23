Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade.

When saving for retirement, small investors often buy stocks in the hope of reaching and surpassing the coveted $1 million milestone. While investors have likely reached a time when retiring with only $1 million is not enough, it is a sum that can at least help fund a retiree's activities after their working years end.

With a decade left, a prospective retiree might need $250,000 to reach that point within 10 years. While there's no guarantee how specific names will perform, investing in these three stocks gives investors a chance to grow their nest eggs to $1 million and beyond.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Sea Limited

Many investors are unfamiliar with Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The conglomerate has become the No. 1 e-commerce company in the Southeast Asian countries in which it operates through its online shopping segment Shopee, and its fintech segment SeaMoney has achieved similar leadership status in the same region.

Also, its original segment, the gaming business Garena, claimed the world's most downloaded game in 2024. Garena had been a relative laggard for Sea Limited, but amid its recovery, the stock has been on a tear, rising 125% over the last year.

Despite those gains, it may not be too late to buy. Sea Limited stock sells for around two-thirds below its 2021 high. During that time, the company refocused its e-commerce business in Southeast Asia, preferring regional leadership over the unprofitable global presence it had attempted.

Moreover, unlike its peak in 2021, the stock is profitable. In 2024, revenue rose 29% yearly to almost $17 billion, earning $448 million in net income, a 175% annual increase.

Also, while its relatively recent turn to profitability has left it with an elevated P/E ratio, a forward P/E ratio of 34 appears more reminiscent of a mature name than a dynamic growth stock. With all three segments firing on all cylinders, it is likely not too late to add shares of this conglomerate.

2. Nu Holdings

Opportunity also abounds in Latin America, particularly in the fintech sector. Latin American countries were historically dominated by a small number of banks that left large percentages of the population outside the financial system. While financial products from companies like MercadoLibre offered some potential for digital transactions, the region remains largely cash-based.

However, this has begun to change thanks to Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). It has become the largest digital bank outside of Asia in large part by offering around 21 million Brazilians their first credit card. So successful was its approach that 58% of Brazil's adult population holds at least one Nu account.

Today, the company's success continues as it replicates its approach in Mexico and Colombia and soon plans to enter additional countries. Of its 114 million customers, only 10 million are in Mexico and 2.5 million in Colombia. Hence, despite adding 20 million customers in 2024, the growth can likely continue for years to come.

Despite slowing growth, its $11.5 billion in revenue in 2024 grew 43% annually. It has also been profitable for more than a year, earning $2 billion in 2024, a 110% yearly increase.

Also, amid macroeconomic uncertainty in Brazil, investors have been reluctant to buy, leading to a P/E ratio of 29. Nonetheless, as Sea Limited lessens its dependence on Brazil and continues its global expansion, the fintech stock should grow at a rapid clip over time.

3. Reddit

Social media company Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) is new to the market, having launched its IPO one year ago this month. Since then, shares have risen more than sixfold before losing more than half their value within five weeks.

Nonetheless, despite the wild ride, investors may want to consider adding shares. Reddit serves many purposes, acting as a source for advice, a contract aggregator, and a social network.

No other social media sites, including those controlled by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, offer anything comparable. With more than 102 million daily active unique visitors, competitors are unlikely to touch Reddit's dominance in this niche.

Like other social media stocks, it relies heavily on advertising for revenue, and other sources include paid memberships and data licensing. With this approach, it brought in $1.3 billion in 2024, a 62% increase from year-ago levels.

Despite that growth, losses for the year rose to $484 million. However, Reddit reported $71 million in net income for Q4. Also, free cash flow for the year turned positive, coming in at $216 million. During the year, it was only Reddit's $802 million in stock-based compensation that stopped the company from turning profitable.

Finally, thanks to forecasts for a 2025 profit and a forward P/E ratio of 36, Reddit looks increasingly appealing for buyers, enough that investors may want to consider buying at a considerable discount.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $305,226 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,382 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $517,876!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.