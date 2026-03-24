Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 20 Years.

Key Points

SoFi's vision is to become one of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, which implies massive growth.

Taiwan Semiconductor is benefiting from AI trends as its clients design the necessary chips.

CoreWeave is building out for huge AI development.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Every investor's dream is to find that one stock that can turn them into a millionaire. If your goal is to make a million by retirement, you can plan to have a diversified portfolio with a mix of growth and value stocks that can help you achieve wealth.

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If you invest $10,000 in three different stocks, each one would need to gain about 3,233% to bring the whole investment to $1 million. That kind of gain generally requires a good amount of risk tolerance, so the stocks on this list aren't for everyone. Investors who leap should make sure to diversify in a number of stocks. Even if only one ends up taking off, it could gain 10,000% itself over a long time period and make up for other potential losses.

If you have $10,000 available to invest in three growth stocks, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) could deliver incredible gains over the next decade.

1. SoFi Technologies

SoFi is an all-digital bank with high aspirations and a "one-stop shop" approach to growth. Since its target clients are young working professionals, they're starting off with fewer financial management needs. But SoFi is launching new products to grow with this market. So far, the strategy is working. It adds record new customers every quarter, hitting 1 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, and 1.6 million new products, implying that there's strong cross-selling going on.

As financial services, which are mostly lower-cost and higher-margin products, grow at a faster pace than the company's core lending segment, the company is scaling profitably. Total adjusted net revenue increased 37% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter, and earnings per share (EPS) grew from $0.05 to $0.13.

Management envisions becoming a top-10 bank, and that implies SoFi growing significantly from where it is today. It's on its way, and shareholders are coming along for the ride. Consider that the 10th largest bank in the U.S. by assets is Bank of New York Mellon, which has $366 billion in assets, and SoFi has $42 billion in assets. As SoFi keeps it up, it should be able to deliver high gains for investors.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor is a foundry, or the manufacturing partner for most of the large hyperscalers and chip designers that you know, like Nvidia and Apple. These companies rely on Taiwan Semi to bring their designs to the world, and it's a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. As Nvidia continues to report intense growth and sees a $1 trillion opportunity through 2027, for example, Taiwan Semiconductor will get a nice piece of that pie.

It's building out to increase capacity, including several new campuses in the U.S., starting with the first one it opened last year in Arizona. That also helps it avoid some tariffs, lowering the risk of working as an international company with U.S. clients.

Since it works with so many different clients, it has wide exposure to the trend and isn't reliant on any specific customer to drive growth. And since it powers all kinds of technology, it doesn't lose out when old technology gets replaced by innovations. That gives it a long growth runway as AI takes off and beyond.

The company consistently reports high growth, such as a 26% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter, and it's highly profitable.

Taiwan Semiconductor offers long-term growth opportunities for growth-orientated investors.

3. CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a cloud-based AI development platform that offers efficient alternatives to hyperscalers and app developers. In today's age of AI acceleration, its products are in high demand, and it's growing quickly.

As of the end of 2025, it has 3.1 gigawatts of contracted power and 43 data centers. For comparison, one gigawatt is enough power for 100 million LED lightbulbs. CoreWeave's clients need this power for things like large language model (LLM) inference and reasoning.

CoreWeave has a long-standing relationship with Nvidia, which was one of the original investors in the company. The two powerhouses have a partnership, and CoreWeave is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, offering its graphics processing units (GPUs) through its platform. Nvidia recently announced that it's investing another $2 billion in CoreWeave to help it build out 5 gigawatts of AI factory power by 2030.

In a decade from now, as AI continues to increase in importance and hyperscalers need CoreWeave's platform for high data usage, CoreWeave could be a huge company. Its stock will reflect the growth.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple, SoFi Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.