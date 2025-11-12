Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

An S&P 500 index fund is a fundamental building block for your retirement portfolio.

The Invesco QQQ ETF is excellent for investing in future innovation and growth.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's low tech exposure makes it a nice complement to the other funds.

Most people fail to save for retirement adequately. According to statistics, the median U.S. household has only about $200,000 in retirement savings by age 65.

A million-dollar nest egg is a far better goal to shoot for, and it doesn't need to be as intimidating a milestone as it might sound. Steady contributions invested in the right index funds can compound into a massive nest egg over a few decades.

What might the right index funds look like?

These three index funds represent a balance between growth and dividend stocks across various market sectors. By dollar-cost averaging savings into them, you can enjoy steady returns that add up to life-changing wealth over the long haul.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

It's hard to go wrong with an S&P 500 index fund as a cornerstone for your retirement portfolio. Arguably the most famous stock market index, the S&P 500 consists of 500 prominent U.S. companies and has generated annualized returns of approximately 8% since 1928. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has become one of the most popular S&P 500 index funds since its 2010 inception.

Investing in the S&P 500 gives investors exposure to all major market sectors. However, technology currently accounts for almost 35% of the index, driven by the immense success and growth of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. The S&P 500 is market-cap-weighted, so the stocks that thrive will account for a larger portion of the index, a methodology that has contributed to its long-standing success.

Additionally, investors will appreciate the Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF's low expense ratio of just 0.03%, or $0.30 on a $1,000 investment. Lastly, the fund has a minimum investment of just $1, so it's very accessible to investors of any budget. Add in the trusted Vanguard name, and this S&P 500 index fund is a no-brainer for any retirement portfolio.

2. Invesco QQQ ETF

As the world increasingly relies on technology, adding a tech-focused index fund to your retirement portfolio can be a wise move. The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, a group of the 100 largest non-financial companies trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

That means outsize technology exposure. The tech sector accounts for 64% of the Invesco QQQ, followed by just over 18% in consumer discretionary, and single-digit weightings across the other sectors. The Magnificent Seven stocks have a heavy presence in the fund's top holdings, with Broadcom and Netflix rounding out the top 10.

Technology stocks tend to be more volatile, but can produce tremendous returns over time. The Invesco QQQ has outperformed the S&P 500 over its lifetime, but has endured multiple declines of more than 60% from its high. The Invesco QQQ ETF can add growth upside to your retirement portfolio, so long as you're comfortable with the extra volatility that can accompany it.

3. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Diversification is crucial to a retirement portfolio, so it's wise to dial back some of that technology exposure. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is perfect for that. The fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which comes with just single-digit (8.3%) exposure to technology stocks.

Instead, the fund leans more heavily into sectors like energy, consumer staples, healthcare, and industrials, which have lighter weightings in the S&P 500 index. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's top holdings include prominent blue chip dividend stocks such as Cisco Systems, AbbVie, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Chevron, and Verizon Communications.

That makes the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF a fantastic complement to the previous funds. Additionally, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF offers a 3.8% dividend yield. Investors can reinvest the dividends to buy more shares, compounding their dividend income over time.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Chevron, Cisco Systems, Netflix, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Lockheed Martin, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

