Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Index Funds to Start Buying in April.

Key Points

Even modest monthly investments made consistently over time can eventually turn into $1 million or more.

A retirement portfolio should be built around ultra-low-cost, broadly diversified index funds.

These three ETFs -- one for U.S. stocks, one for international stocks, and one for dividend stocks -- can be used individually or collectively to get you to the $1 million mark.

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While $1 million doesn't buy what it used to, it's still considered the gold standard for wealth creation. And for most people, it's surprisingly achievable.

It just takes consistency and discipline. If you're willing to invest regularly on a monthly basis, stick with your plan in the face of market volatility, and avoid the desire to spend that money before you hit the retirement finish line, a million-dollar (or multimillion-dollar) portfolio could very much be in your future.

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The right mix of investments also helps. Many people would start with a core fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or the Invesco QQQ ETF. Some would stop right there. Others may add in some ancillary satellite positions around one of those.

The key, I've always believed, is diversification. It's easy to pick the most recent winners. But building a portfolio of investments that work well together and can play off each other's strengths is the best path to long-term wealth creation.

Whether you're new to retirement saving or already on the journey, these three ETFs can make you retirement-ready in the years ahead.

1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

I mentioned the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF earlier. I know a lot of people use that fund, and there's certainly nothing wrong with that choice.

Personally, I prefer the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). It includes the entire investable U.S. equity market, 3,500 stocks in all, and doesn't focus entirely on large caps. Quite simply, it does a better job of diversifying beyond just a handful of big megacap tech companies.

Granted, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is market cap-weighted, so you still get significant exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. But roughly 25% of the portfolio is invested in mid- and small-cap names. As we've seen in 2026, that allocation can make a difference when the direction of the economy turns and investors think twice about paying premium valuations for tech stocks.

When investing for retirement, I want the whole U.S. stock market, not just a piece.

2. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is perhaps the perfect complement to any core stock fund position. Its strategy targets companies with financially healthy balance sheets, long histories of paying dividends to shareholders, and high yields. Dividend income can be an important component of an investment's total return. This fund's 3.4% yield offers plenty of that.

Plus, its high-quality portfolio is ideal for long-term retirement investing. Its components have demonstrated an ability to weather different economic cycles, which can mitigate downside risk in challenging environments.

3. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Investing in international stocks might not automatically come to mind when saving for retirement. But the last couple of years have demonstrated what it can do to enhance returns. In the same way that the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF covers the U.S. market, the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) invests in non-U.S. developed and emerging markets.

Adding international diversification is important because many of these economies look different from the United States. Financials, energy, manufacturing, and commodities are often bigger economic drivers and are influenced by different factors. Since they usually move in different cycles, they can offer significant risk-reducing diversification benefits. Plus, they often come with more attractive valuations.

Fund comparison

ETF Ticker Expense Ratio Yield AUM Key Strength Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI 0.03% 1.2% $615B Broad U.S. market core Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD 0.06% 3.4% $88B Dividend income + quality Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS 0.05% 2.7% $146B Global diversification

Data sources: Vanguard, Schwab.

If you were to build an equity portfolio out of just these three ETFs, it could probably give you almost everything you need: total U.S. markets, total international markets, and quality dividend equities to round it out.

Whether you choose to buy them individually or collectively, all three ETFs will get you well on your way to a $1 million net worth.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.