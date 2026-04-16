Want $1 Million in Retirement? This 1 AI Growth Stock Could Help Get You There From $25,000.

Key Points

SoundHound AI is evolving from a niche voice AI provider into a broader agentic AI platform that can complete real-world tasks, expanding into automotive, retail, telecom, and enterprise workflows.

The company is in a high-growth phase (nearly doubling revenue in 2025 and guiding for strong 2026 growth), with a product that becomes hard to replace once integrated.

It's a high-risk, long-term bet: not yet profitable and burning cash, but potentially positioned as an early-stage compounder if agentic AI becomes core infrastructure.

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Right now, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one of the quieter names building something that could age extremely well.

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A voice AI company that's already everywhere

SoundHound AI is a voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, meaning it builds the software that allows brands to interact with customers and employees through voice-driven products. It's used inside cars, restaurant drive-thrus, hotel chains, financial services apps, and healthcare settings.

In 2025, SoundHound AI grew its full-year revenue to approximately $168.9 million, nearly doubling year over year.

What makes this interesting for the long game is the shift the company is making right now. At CES 2026, SoundHound AI unveiled its Amelia 7 agentic AI platform for vehicles, TVs, and smart devices. This platform is a system that doesn't just listen but actually completes tasks: ordering food, booking reservations, paying for parking, handling flight and hotel searches, all hands-free.

At Mobile World Congress in February, SoundHound AI launched its Sales Assist Agent for retail floors, moving the company's reach from consumer voice into enterprise sales workflows. In April 2026, it announced a partnership with Associated Carrier Group to bring agentic AI to Tier 2 and Tier 3 telecom operators. This is a massive new vertical that had virtually nothing to do with its original automotive roots.

The path to $1 million

SoundHound AI is guiding for 2026 revenue between $225 million and $260 million. That's another year of robust growth, and the company's platform is increasingly sticky. This means that once a car manufacturer, restaurant chain, or telecom operator embeds SoundHound AI into its core workflow, removing it is difficult and expensive.

To me, this is exactly the type of early-stage compounder that long-horizon investors should be paying attention to. If you invested $25,000 today into a stock that can sustain 30% to 40% annual revenue growth as agentic AI becomes standard infrastructure across automotive, retail, telecom, and healthcare applications, and if the market eventually reprices that as a large-cap platform business, you are looking at the kind of multidecade wealth creation that can genuinely move a retirement account.

That is a trajectory that requires some patience, though.

Some risks to consider

SoundHound AI is not yet profitable. It is burning cash while investing in growth, and the path to positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) has been pushed into late 2026. H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck, who has a Street-high price target of $26, has acknowledged the company is sacrificing near-term margins to drive revenue.

But for investors with a 20-year time horizon and $25,000 to put to work in a company that is literally building the way humans will talk to machines, to cars, to hospitals, to stores, SoundHound AI deserves a serious look.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.