Want $300 in Passive Income Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks

Passive income is the best type of income -- it doesn't require you to do any work for it. In the case of dividend stocks, all you need to do is buy shares of a company that pays a good, safe yield, and watch the recurring payments boost your portfolio's balance.

And although it can be difficult to find dividend stocks that pay every month, one way around that is to buy multiple stocks. With just three dividend stocks that pay at different schedules, you can collect passive income on a monthly basis.

Here's how investing in Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), and Altria (NYSE: MO) can generate $300 in dividend income for your portfolio each month.

1. Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the healthcare industry. It invests in life science campuses, medical offices, and continuing-care retirement communities. It has a diverse tenant mix that makes it an ideal dividend stock for risk-averse investors to own.

This year, the company projects that its funds from operations (what REITs normally rely on instead of net income) will total $1.70 per share or greater. That leaves plenty of room to cover its dividend payments, which will total $1.20 per share during that same time frame.

At 4.3%, Healthpeak pays more than twice the S&P 500 average of 1.6%. If you were to invest approximately $27,900 into the stock, you would collect a $300 dividend every quarter. Healthpeak pays a dividend normally at the end of February or early March, along with payments in May, August, and November.

2. Lumen Technologies

Lumen is the highest-yielding stock on this list, paying 9.2% per year in dividends. That high of a yield may be worrisome, but the company's payout ratio has actually been very manageable, at under 50%.

The telecom company unfortunately hasn't been a great buy over the past five years, losing more than half of its value over that period as its sales numbers have been declining. However, that could change, as Lumen is in the process of upgrading its network onto its new Quantum Fiber service, which will improve speed and should lead to more growth in the business. This should make Lumen a more tenable investment for the future.

Lumen makes dividend payments every March, June, September, and December. And given its high yield, you'll only need to invest roughly $13,000 to collect $300 in quarterly dividend payments from the stock.

3. Altria

Another high-yielding stock that can generate lots of passive income for you is tobacco maker Altria. It has an impressive track record as a Dividend King, raising its payouts for decades.

However, its future is a bit hazy as the U.S. government is looking to crack down on nicotine levels in cigarettes and wants to ban Juul -- an e-cigarette company that Altria had invested in a few years ago. As a result, Altria's future remains murky, but it certainly does have options it can pursue to generate growth, including pivoting to cannabis.

The government's latest moves suggest there is a bit of risk with Altria, but legislation can take years to drag out, and with plenty of cash still coming through its business, the company has time to strategize as to how it can address those issues (if and when they do take place). Over the trailing 12 months, Altria's free cash flow totaled $8.1 billion -- 24% higher than the $6.5 billion it paid out in dividends during that time.

For the foreseeable future, this is still a safe dividend stock to own. It pays an 8.2% yield, which means that you would need to invest approximately $14,600 into the tobacco giant to collect $300 from its quarterly dividend payments, which normally take place every January, April, July, and October.

By investing in Altria and the other stocks noted, you can ensure that you're collecting a dividend on a more regular basis than just every three months.

