Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 2 Monster Energy Stocks and Wait 2 Years

Many companies distribute a portion of their earnings to investors, enabling them to generate some passive income. However, some companies are very generous with their cash distributions. That allows their investors to collect a lot more passive income.

Two monster passive-income producers are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP). A $10,000 investment spread between these two energy companies could produce $2,000 of passive income in as little as two years. Here's how they can supercharge your passive-income production.

A high-octane passive-income stream

Energy Transfer is a master limited partnership (MLP) focused on owning energy midstream assets like pipelines, processing plants, storage terminals, and export facilities. Those operations generate relatively steady cash flow that's backed by long-term, fixed-fee contracts, and government-regulated rate structures. Meanwhile, MLPs are pass-through entities that typically distribute a large portion of their stable income to investors.

Energy Transfer currently pays investors a quarterly distribution of $0.23 per unit. At the company's current market value, it has an 8.57% yield. Put another way, a $5,000 investment in Energy Transfer would produce $437.50 of annual passive income.

The company can easily cover that payment. It generated enough cash to cover its current distribution level by 2.65 times in the second quarter. That enabled it to retain almost $1.2 billion of cash to fund expansion projects, make acquisitions, and repay debt. Over the past couple of years, the company's debt repayments have significantly strengthened its balance sheet.

That's giving Energy Transfer the flexibility to increase its distribution. The MLP has already boosted the payout by more than 50% over the past year. Meanwhile, its ultimate goal is to return it to its former peak of $0.305 per quarter, a nearly 33% increase from its current level.

Achieving that goal would boost its annual passive income to around $577.50. Because of that, a $5,000 investment in Energy Transfer could produce as much as $1,155 of passive income over the next two years, depending on when it reaches its targeted distribution level.

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer's continued investments to grow its operations will supply it with more cash. That will put its payout on an even more sustainable long-term foundation, while potentially supporting future growth above its targeted level.

More income growth seems likely

Crestwood Equity Partners is also an MLP, though it has a slightly narrower focus on operating gathering-and-processing assets. While there's a bit more variability, as volumes can ebb and flow with market conditions, it still tends to produce predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts.

The company currently uses a portion of that income to pay a $0.655 per-unit quarterly distribution. At Crestwood's current price, it yields 9.55%. That can turn a $5,000 investment into $482.50 of annual passive income.

Crestwood's big-time income stream is also on a firm foundation. The MLP expects to generate enough cash to cover its payout by about two times for this year. That enables it to retain some money to finance expansion projects, make acquisitions, and reduce its debt. The company has made several value-enhancing deals this year, putting its payout on a firmer long-term foundation.

Crestwood expects to produce significantly more excess cash in 2023 as it winds down its current slate of expansion projects. Meanwhile, it also expects to achieve its long-term leverage target. Those factors would free up additional cash that the company could use to increase its distribution.

The MLP gave its investors a 5% raise earlier this year and could keep growing the payout at that rate or better in the future. Meanwhile, it has a solid financial profile, giving it the flexibility to continue making value-enhancing investments that could fuel continued cash flow and distribution growth.

Big-time income potential

Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners pay their investors well. Their high-octane income streams could turn a $10,000 investment into more than $2,000 of passive income in as little as two years. That makes them great options for those who want to supercharge their passive-income pursuits.

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP and has the following options: short October 2022 $8 puts on Energy Transfer LP. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.