Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in CVS Stock.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is one of the most influential healthcare companies in the country.

It operates the nation's largest pharmacy chain, a massive pharmacy benefit management business, and the health insurer Aetna, which covers 26 million people. But the stock has been losing ground lately, and shares plunged again after CVS delivered its first-quarter report, which showed rising medical costs from patients covered by its Medicare Advantage plans cutting into its profits. That, in combination with other headwinds, led management to cut guidance for the year.

Despite its recent struggles, CVS has long been a reliable source of profits and dividends for investors.

At current share prices, the company's dividend offers a forward yield of 4.6%. At that yield, you would have to buy about $21,740 worth of CVS stock in order to collect $1,000 in annual dividend income.

Will CVS' dividend keep going higher?

CVS has a history of raising its dividend most years. It took a break for four years after its Aetna acquisition to rebuild its cash balance and improve its leverage ratio, but it has since returned to making annual dividend hikes.

It has raised its payouts by about 10% annually over the last three years, including 2024, and looks well positioned to keep raising them, despite the challenges it's facing.

Even with the guidance cut, CVS' dividend payout ratio is still less than 50%, meaning it has a lot of room to raise its dividend even if it doesn't grow its profits. Generally, a payout ratio of 80% is considered a reasonable upper limit.

Recently, CVS has been spending more of its profits on share buybacks than dividends.

But shares look cheap after the sell-off, trading at a forward P/E of around 10. If the company can overcome the headwinds related to its Medicare Advantage plans, the stock should make a steady recovery.

Should you invest $1,000 in CVS Health right now?

Before you buy stock in CVS Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CVS Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,342!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in CVS Health. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.