Wanka Online Inc. Appoints New Auditor Amid Changes

Wanka Online Inc. announced the resignation of Elite Partners CPA Limited as its auditor, effective October 24, 2024, due to a regulatory decision affecting the firm’s ability to audit Mainland enterprises. The company has appointed ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the new auditor starting October 25, 2024. This change is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or results release for the year ending December 31, 2024.

