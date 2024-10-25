News & Insights

Stocks

Wanka Online Inc. Appoints New Auditor Amid Changes

October 25, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wanka Online, Inc. (HK:1762) has released an update.

Wanka Online Inc. announced the resignation of Elite Partners CPA Limited as its auditor, effective October 24, 2024, due to a regulatory decision affecting the firm’s ability to audit Mainland enterprises. The company has appointed ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the new auditor starting October 25, 2024. This change is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or results release for the year ending December 31, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1762 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.