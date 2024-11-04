Wanjia Group to Review Interim Results and Dividends

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0401) has released an update.

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a Board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, where they will discuss the unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and consider the possibility of an interim dividend. This meeting could signal financial developments for the company, attracting attention from investors keen on tracking its financial health and potential returns.

