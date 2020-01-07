Waning Political Concern Over Middle East Drives Gains for European Stocks

European stocks on Tuesday rose for the first time in three sessions as concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions receded.

The Stoxx Europe 600 increased 0.58% to 419.03.

“The gains might be limited seeing as the political situation is far resolved but it would appear that some of the fear has evaporated for now,” said David Madden, market analyst at broker CMC Markets UK.

Brent crude-oil futures fell back below $69 a barrel.

Futures were also suggesting a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Of stocks on the move, Premier Oil shares jumped 13% in mid-morning London trading. This was after reaching a deal to buy the assets in the central U.K. North Sea from BP in a $625 million deal as well as a 25% stake in the Tolmount area it operates from Korea National Oil Corporation’s Dana Petroleum for $191 million.

Dassault Aviation shares fell 3.2% as the aircraft manufacturer reported 40 deliveries of the Falcon business jet for 2019, below the company’s expectations of 45 in what it deemed a “difficult” market. Its deliveries of 26 Rafale fighter jets were in line with guidance.

