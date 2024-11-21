News & Insights

Wanguo Gold Group Reveals Board Structure and Committees

November 21, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company, has announced its board members, highlighting the roles of Executive Directors and Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company has also outlined the structure of its audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, indicating a robust governance framework. This update offers insight into the leadership and organizational setup for investors and stakeholders.

