News & Insights

Stocks

Wanguo Gold Group Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

November 01, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has successfully completed the issuance of 165.6 million new shares under a general mandate, increasing its issued share capital by approximately 15.28%. The allocation has significantly shifted the company’s shareholding structure, with the Subscriber and its associates now holding 17.57% of the total shares, up from 2.70%. This strategic move reflects a notable realignment in the ownership landscape of the company.

For further insights into HK:3939 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.