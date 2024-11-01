Wanguo Gold Group Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has successfully completed the issuance of 165.6 million new shares under a general mandate, increasing its issued share capital by approximately 15.28%. The allocation has significantly shifted the company’s shareholding structure, with the Subscriber and its associates now holding 17.57% of the total shares, up from 2.70%. This strategic move reflects a notable realignment in the ownership landscape of the company.

