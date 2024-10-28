Wanguo Gold Group Expands Share Capital to HK$1 Billion

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Ltd. successfully passed a resolution to significantly increase its authorized share capital from HK$100 million to HK$1 billion through a shareholder vote. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support future growth initiatives. The resolution was approved with 77.01% of the shares voted in favor.

