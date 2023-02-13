Wang Ying Kate Cuts Stake in RLX Technology Inc. , each representing the right to receive one Class (RLX)

Fintel reports that Wang Ying Kate has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 824.61MM shares of RLX Technology Inc. , each representing the right to receive one (1) Class (RLX). This represents 52.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 843.11MM shares and 53.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.85% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLX Technology Inc. , each representing the right to receive one Class is $4.90. The forecasts range from a low of $2.49 to a high of $9.82. The average price target represents an increase of 136.85% from its latest reported closing price of $2.07.

The projected annual revenue for RLX Technology Inc. , each representing the right to receive one Class is $4,259MM, a decrease of 38.25%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, a decrease of 49.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLX Technology Inc. , each representing the right to receive one Class. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLX is 0.32%, an increase of 44.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 281,541K shares. The put/call ratio of RLX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates holds 60,069K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 34,692K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 97.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLX by 2,509.22% over the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 30,893K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apoletto holds 25,714K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,651K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLX by 38.46% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 15,144K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RLX Technology Background Information

RLX Technology Background Information

RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. RLX leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. To holistically improve adult smokers' experience with its products, RLX has implemented a multi-layered development framework that encompasses accessories, interactions, applications, phase-transitions and infrastructure. RLX Technology sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and

