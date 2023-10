BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wang Shilei has been appointed as the general manager of Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) 601600.SS, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Wang was previously the vice general manager at China Minmetals, according to the statement.

