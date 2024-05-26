News & Insights

Wang On Group Announces Major Transaction

May 26, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Wang On Group Limited (HK:1222) has released an update.

Wang On Group Limited and China Agri-Products Exchange Limited have jointly announced a major transaction involving the sale of a Target Company on May 25, 2024. The deal, valued at approximately RMB 28.90 million, also includes the repayment of RMB 140.47 million in loans. This transaction requires shareholder approval and is significant enough to warrant a special general meeting as per listing rules.

