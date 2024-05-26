Wang On Group Announces Major Transaction

Wang On Group Limited (HK:1222) has released an update.

Wang On Group Limited and China Agri-Products Exchange Limited have jointly announced a major transaction involving the sale of a Target Company on May 25, 2024. The deal, valued at approximately RMB 28.90 million, also includes the repayment of RMB 140.47 million in loans. This transaction requires shareholder approval and is significant enough to warrant a special general meeting as per listing rules.

For further insights into HK:1222 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.