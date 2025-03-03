Wang & Lee Group, Inc. Acquires Solar (HK) Limited to Enhance Renewable Energy Solutions in Hong Kong

Wang & Lee Group acquires SolarHK to enhance renewable energy solutions, integrating solar expertise with lithium-ion battery technology.

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (WLGS) announced its acquisition of Solar (HK) Limited, a solar energy company, through a share allotment valued at approximately HK$15 million. This acquisition is intended to combine SolarHK's expertise in solar technology with WLGS's lithium-ion battery projects, enhancing Hong Kong's renewable energy landscape. Established in 2019, SolarHK offers a range of services including solar PV system design and installation, supporting local sustainability initiatives. The merger aims to create synergies in energy storage and solar solutions, while also introducing IoT-enabled services through a partnership with Linko Smart Technology, thus improving efficiency for clients. Leadership from both companies expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to drive renewable energy commercialization and support Hong Kong’s carbon neutrality goals for 2050. The acquisition is expected to be completed within a week, with plans for expanded service offerings post-acquisition.

Potential Positives

Wang & Lee Group's acquisition of SolarHK enhances its capabilities in the renewable energy sector, advancing the company's strategy to integrate solar technology with lithium-ion battery initiatives.

This strategic move positions WLG to contribute significantly to Hong Kong's transition to renewable energy, aligning with the government's sustainability goals.

The collaboration with SolarHK and Linko Smart Technology is expected to introduce IoT-enabled services and smart energy management solutions, improving efficiency for clients.

WLG plans to expand SolarHK’s service offerings post-acquisition, driving innovation in energy storage systems and supporting Hong Kong's carbon neutrality targets by 2050.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's future performance or plans.

The acquisition involves an allotment of shares valued at approximately HK$15 million, which may dilute existing shareholders' equity and raise concerns about financial management or valuation.

While the integration aims to enhance services, merging two companies carries inherent risks of operational inefficiencies and cultural clashes that could affect performance post-acquisition.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Wang & Lee Group's acquisition of SolarHK?

The acquisition aims to integrate SolarHK’s solar expertise with WLG’s lithium-ion battery initiatives to promote renewable energy in Hong Kong.

How does SolarHK contribute to renewable energy in Hong Kong?

SolarHK offers services like solar PV system design, installation, and emission reduction management, boosting renewable energy adoption across the region.

What are the expected benefits of this acquisition for customers?

The acquisition will enhance service offerings, enabling integrated energy storage and solar solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

How will the partnership with Linko benefit SolarHK clients?

Clients will gain access to IoT-enabled services, including AI-powered smart home assistants and energy management systems, improving efficiency and sustainability.

What is Wang & Lee Group's commitment to sustainability?

WLG focuses on developing innovative solutions that address climate challenges, aiming for synergies in clean energy ecosystems and supporting carbon neutrality goals.

Hong Kong, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (WLGS), a leader in sustainable technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Solar (HK) Limited (“SolarHK”), a pioneering solar energy company, through an allotment of shares valued at approximately HK$15 million. This strategic move aims to integrate SolarHK’s extensive solar expertise with WLG’s lithium-ion battery initiatives, advancing Hong Kong’s transition to renewable energy.







SolarHK: A Trailblazer in Renewable Energy







Established in 2019, SolarHK has been at the forefront of promoting renewable energy adoption across Hong Kong. The company offers comprehensive services, including solar photovoltaic (PV) system design and installation, green energy project approvals, and emission reduction management. Aligned with the Hong Kong SAR government’s sustainability goals, SolarHK provides one-stop solutions for residential and commercial clients, enabling participation in programs such as the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) scheme.





Notable projects completed by SolarHK include installations at:







青衣船廠 (Tsing Yi Shipyard)









利維大廈 (Liven House, Kwun Tong)









港興混凝土有限公司 (Quon Hing Concrete Manufacturer, Tsing Yi – a subsidiary of New World Development)









出入易迷你倉 (In n Out Storage, Aberdeen)









錦田沙律之家 (Kam Ting Maison De Charlotte, Yuen Long)









西貢莫遮輋 (Mok Tse Che, Sai Kung)









Strategic Synergy and Expansion







The acquisition creates synergies between WLG’s lithium-ion battery research—developed in collaboration with City University of Hong Kong—and SolarHK’s solar technology and expansive network. SolarHK’s coverage spans over 50 locations across Hong Kong, positioning WLG to deliver integrated energy storage and solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.







Collaboration with Linko: Enhancing Smart Solutions







Through WLG’s partnership with Linko Smart Technology Limited (



https://linko.com.hk/pages/about-us



), a technology innovator, SolarHK’s existing client base will gain access to IoT-enabled services. Linko will deploy AI-powered smart home assistants and energy management systems, enhancing efficiency and sustainability for households and businesses utilizing SolarHK’s infrastructure.







Leadership Perspectives







Mr. Ho, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, stated:





“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our mission to advance clean energy ecosystems. SolarHK’s proven track record and localized expertise complement our battery technology, enabling holistic solutions that reduce carbon footprints and empower Hong Kong’s green future.”





Mr. Gary Chik, Founder of SolarHK, added:





“Joining forces with WLG amplifies our capacity to innovate and scale. Together, we will accelerate the commercialization of renewable energy, driving tangible benefits for our clients and the community.”







Completion and Forward Vision







The transaction is expected to finalize within the week. Post-acquisition, WLG plans to expand SolarHK’s service offerings, leveraging synergies to introduce cutting-edge energy storage systems and smart technologies. This aligns with Hong Kong’s 2050 carbon neutrality targets and global sustainability trends.







About Wang & Lee Group, Inc.







Wang & Lee Group specializes in sustainable technologies, including energy storage systems and smart infrastructure. Collaborating with academic and industry leaders, WLG is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address climate challenges.







About Solar (HK) Limited







SolarHK, established in 2019, is a Hong Kong-based renewable energy pioneer offering end-to-end solar solutions. Its services span design, installation, certification, and maintenance, supporting clients in achieving energy independence and sustainability.







For media inquiries, contact:







Email:



ir@wangleegroup.com







This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.











