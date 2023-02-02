Wang Jilei Cuts Stake in ZTO Express (2057)

Fintel reports that Wang Jilei has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.24MM shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (2057). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 49.23MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZTO Express. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 25.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HK:2057 is 0.2868%, a decrease of 14.4474%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 137.89% to 17,326K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,148,684 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839,634 shares, representing an increase of 70.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2057 by 157.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,986,408 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633,737 shares, representing an increase of 72.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2057 by 170.58% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 2,473,482 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 917,591 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256,591 shares, representing an increase of 72.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2057 by 159.60% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 637,595 shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190,123 shares, representing an increase of 70.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2057 by 213.25% over the last quarter.

