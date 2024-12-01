Wang On Group Ends Kowloon Market Tenancy to Boost Finances

Wang On Group Limited (HK:1222) has released an update.

Wang On Group Limited has decided to terminate its tenancy agreement for a wet market in Kowloon, Hong Kong, due to consistent underperformance and high rental costs. The termination, effective from November 30, 2024, aims to improve the company’s cash flow and financial health by eliminating ongoing expenses. This move will allow the company to focus on more profitable ventures.

