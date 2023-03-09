Markets

WANdisco flags going concern issues on discovering potential fraud

March 09, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details on bookings, share suspension

March 9 (Reuters) - WANdisco WAND.L, a UK-based data software firm, said Thursday that an internal investigation showed after "significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" by an employee, prompting significant going concern issues.

The company said the investigation conducted by its chief executive and finance chief showed irregularities in its orders and bookings, as represented by a senior sales employee.

WANdisco said the irregularities will significantly hit its cash position and now projects fiscal 2022 revenue to be as low as $9 million, compared with the $24 million it had reported.

"The company has no confidence in its announced FY22 bookings expectations," it said. It had reported full-year bookings of $127 million in January.

The AIM index, where WANdisco is listed, has suspended trading in the company's shares from Thursday morning, pending an announcement.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.