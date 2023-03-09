Markets

WANdisco flags going concern issues after potential financial irregularities

March 09, 2023 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - London-listed WANdisco WAND.L launched an investigation and requested for its shares to be suspended after discovering "significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" by an employee, prompting significant going concern issues, the data activation platform said on Thursday.

The company said the irregularities will significantly hit its cash position and now projects fiscal 2022 revenue to be as low as $9 million and not $24 million as previously reported.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

