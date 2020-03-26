Wanda Sports To Sell IRONMAN Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with Advance, a family-owned business, to sell The IRONMAN Group in an all cash deal at an enterprise value of $730 million. The IRONMAN Group is comprised of a global portfolio of mass participation sports events, across triathlon, running, trail running, cycling and mountain biking.

Following the sale, Wanda Sports Group will continue to operate three business segments - Mass Participation, Spectator Sports, and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions.

