Wanda Commercial to repay bond due Monday with equity disposal proceeds -source

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

July 23, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Management, a unit of China's largest commercial real estate developer Dalian Wanda Group, will use proceeds from an equity disposal deal to repay its $400 million bond due on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Wanda has made a deal with Hong Kong-listed China Ruyi Holdings 0136.HK, a movie production and online streaming company, according to a filing on Sunday. Ruyi would pay 200 million yuan ($27.81 million) in cash to Wanda's subsidiary, Beijing Culture, on Friday, and provide an interest-free, 45-day loan of 800 million yuan to Beijing Culture at a later date.

($1 = 7.1923 Chinese yuan renminbi)

