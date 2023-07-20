Wanda Commercial bonds slump as S&P sees cash crunch

Adds S&P comment on Dalian Wanda Group's liquidity and Dalian Wanda not commenting in paragraph 3

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Debts linked to China's biggest commercial property firm Dalian Wanda Group took a further beating on Thursday as payment worries intensified and S&P Global cut its rating on Wanda's services arm bonds for the second time this week.

S&P said "non-payment risk" had risen as Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group races for cash to repay $400 million due on Sunday CN210065806= and a $22 million interest payment due on Thursday, with a 10-day grace period.

It said asset sales at parent Dalian Wanda were so far insufficient to support Wanda Commercial. Dalian Wanda Group declined to comment.

"Based on our understanding, the company currently only has about $200 million in accessible offshore cash," the ratings agency said of Wanda Commercial, with further funds already pledged against onshore borrowing.

"Given the tight timeline," it said "execution risk" was high and lowered its rating on the company's debts to "speculative grade" CCC. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment via its website.

S&P Global had already cut its rating on Wanda Commercial from "B+" to "BB-" on Monday, when the company's bonds suffered a record hammering.

Prices for its $600 million dollar bond maturing in January HK102328027= dived 15.5 cents to 29.75 cents, less than a third of face value.

Wanda Commercial's 2025 and 2026 maturing bonds XS2577258713=TE, XS2586129574=TE steadied around that level.

China's property developers have been battered over the last few years as falling sales and a rash of debt defaults have savaged a sector that previously contributed around a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

June data on Monday showed the largest monthly slump in property sales this year and with fresh defaults - even at state-backed builders - another round of pressure is building on the sector.

