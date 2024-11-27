News & Insights

Wan Kei Group Sees Revenue Rise But Reports Loss

November 27, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited (HK:1718) has released an update.

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited reported a revenue increase to HK$178.6 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$155.9 million in the previous year. However, the company faced a loss of HK$10.6 million, a significant decline from a profit of HK$18.4 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company did not declare an interim dividend.

For further insights into HK:1718 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

