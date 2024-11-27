Wan Kei Group Sees Revenue Rise But Reports Loss

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited (HK:1718) has released an update.

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited reported a revenue increase to HK$178.6 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$155.9 million in the previous year. However, the company faced a loss of HK$10.6 million, a significant decline from a profit of HK$18.4 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company did not declare an interim dividend.

