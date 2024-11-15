News & Insights

Wan Kei Group to Announce Interim Results and Dividend Plans

November 15, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited (HK:1718) has released an update.

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could influence investor sentiment and stock performance, as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and strategy moving forward.

