Wan Hai Lines (TWSE:2615) Price Target Increased by 21.67% to 74.46

The average one-year price target for Wan Hai Lines (TWSE:2615) has been revised to NT$74.46 / share. This is an increase of 21.67% from the prior estimate of NT$61.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$73.73 to a high of NT$76.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.57% from the latest reported closing price of NT$79.70 / share.

Wan Hai Lines Maintains 4.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wan Hai Lines. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2615 is 0.12%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 83,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,276K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,033K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2615 by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,139K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2615 by 3.29% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 8,555K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,635K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2615 by 37.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,274K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2615 by 32.83% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 6,028K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279K shares , representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2615 by 46.94% over the last quarter.

