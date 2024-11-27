News & Insights

WAM Strategic Value’s Director Increases Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Glenn Burge, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 133,500 shares. This on-market purchase valued at $22,800 reflects an increased investment interest in the company. Such activity often draws attention from investors looking for signals of confidence within a company’s leadership.

