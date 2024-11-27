WAM Strategic Value’s Director Increases Shareholding

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
WAM Strategic Value Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Glenn Burge, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 133,500 shares. This on-market purchase valued at $22,800 reflects an increased investment interest in the company. Such activity often draws attention from investors looking for signals of confidence within a company’s leadership.
For further insights into AU:WAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.