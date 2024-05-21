WAM Strategic Value Updates Dividend Details

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has announced an update to their dividend distribution, specifically revising the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. This update follows their previous announcement and applies to the six-month financial period ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders should note the record date for this dividend is May 3, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 2, 2024.

