WAM Strategic Value Reports Portfolio Gains Amid Global Equity Surge

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd saw its investment portfolio rise in October, buoyed by a 53.5% exposure to global listed investment companies and trusts, despite a 13.9% discount to net tangible assets. The company declared a fully franked dividend increase of 50%, reflecting strong portfolio performance, particularly from Pengana International Equities and Regal Asian Investments. Global equities outperformed the local market, with the MSCI World Index up 3.8%, contrasting a 1.3% decline in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

For further insights into AU:WAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.