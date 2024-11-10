News & Insights

WAM Strategic Value Reports Portfolio Gains Amid Global Equity Surge

November 10, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd saw its investment portfolio rise in October, buoyed by a 53.5% exposure to global listed investment companies and trusts, despite a 13.9% discount to net tangible assets. The company declared a fully franked dividend increase of 50%, reflecting strong portfolio performance, particularly from Pengana International Equities and Regal Asian Investments. Global equities outperformed the local market, with the MSCI World Index up 3.8%, contrasting a 1.3% decline in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

