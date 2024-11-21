WAM Strategic Value Ltd Reviews Resolutions at AGM

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
WAM Strategic Value Limited, a part of Wilson Asset Management, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where resolutions were reviewed and proxies received. The company, known for capitalizing on share price discounts of closed-end funds, aims to provide capital growth and fully franked dividends. As a growing entity within Wilson’s portfolio, it leverages the group’s extensive investment experience and commitment to shareholder and community impact.
For further insights into AU:WAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.