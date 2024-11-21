WAM Strategic Value Ltd Reviews Resolutions at AGM

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Limited, a part of Wilson Asset Management, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where resolutions were reviewed and proxies received. The company, known for capitalizing on share price discounts of closed-end funds, aims to provide capital growth and fully franked dividends. As a growing entity within Wilson’s portfolio, it leverages the group’s extensive investment experience and commitment to shareholder and community impact.

