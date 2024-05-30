News & Insights

WAM Strategic Value Director Increases Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has announced a change in the interest of director Geoff Wilson, who acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares indirectly, for a consideration of $109,500, through an on-market purchase, resulting in a total of 5,857,076 indirect ordinary shares held post-transaction. The acquisition did not involve any disposal of shares, and there was no change in the direct interest, remaining at 1 ordinary share.

