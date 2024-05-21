WAM Research Ltd. Acquires Major Stake in G8 Education

WAM Research Ltd. (AU:WAX) has released an update.

WAM Research Ltd. has become a substantial holder in G8 Education Limited, acquiring a significant 5.13% share of the company’s voting power as of May 24, 2001. The shares were amassed over the four months leading to the substantial holding status, reflecting WAM Research Ltd.’s growing interest and influence within G8 Education.

