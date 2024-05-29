WAM Research Ends Substantial Holding in Vista Group

News & Insights

WAM Research Ltd. (AU:WAX) has released an update.

WAM Research Ltd. has reported that it is no longer a substantial holder in Vista Group International Limited as of May 20, 2024. This change in holding status follows a modification in their voting interest in the company, as detailed in a formal notice. The specifics of the change, including the nature of the transactions and the number of securities affected, comply with the Corporations Act 2001 requirements.

