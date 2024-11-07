WAM Microcap’s Portfolio Growth and Dividend Update

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

WAM Microcap Ltd. reported a noticeable increase in its investment portfolio for October 2024, driven by strong performances from PointsBet Holdings and Generation Development Group. PointsBet’s growth in Australia and Canada, alongside Generation Development’s record bond flows, underscore the company’s strategic focus on leveraging market opportunities. The Board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 5.25 cents per share, highlighting WAM Microcap’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

