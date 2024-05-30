News & Insights

Stocks

WAM Microcap Expands Market Presence with New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

WAM Microcap Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 1,166,020 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code WMI, issued on May 30, 2024. This move aims to introduce additional shares to the market, potentially influencing the company’s stock liquidity and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:WMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.