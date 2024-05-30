WAM Microcap Expands Market Presence with New Shares

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

WAM Microcap Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 1,166,020 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code WMI, issued on May 30, 2024. This move aims to introduce additional shares to the market, potentially influencing the company’s stock liquidity and investor interest.

