WAM Leaders Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.
WAM Leaders Limited announced a change in Director Kate Thorley’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 504 shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing her direct holdings to 14,304 shares. The transaction was valued at $634.82, reflecting active participation in the company’s growth strategy.
