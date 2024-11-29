News & Insights

WAM Leaders Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited announced a change in Director Kate Thorley’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 504 shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing her direct holdings to 14,304 shares. The transaction was valued at $634.82, reflecting active participation in the company’s growth strategy.

