WAM Leaders Proposes Premium Acquisition of QVE

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited has proposed an acquisition scheme for QVE Equities Limited, offering shareholders the choice between receiving new WAM shares, a cash amount, or a mix of both, with the final amounts to be determined close to the implementation date. The offer represents a premium over historical QVE share prices, with a worked example indicating a 14.4% premium for the scrip consideration and a 9.2% premium for the cash consideration, based on April 30, 2024 valuations. The actual scheme consideration will be announced just before the scheme’s implementation, which is currently expected to take place on July 15, 2024.

